FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Two residents of Greenbrier County have been arrested in relation with the overdose of a 2-year-old.

Both parents were arrested and charged with one count each of Child Neglect with Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. They were identified as Kaenon Hundley and Ireland Keen.

During the early morning hours of Friday, December 22, 2023, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a local hospital regarding a 2-year-old child who had reportedly suffered an overdose.

Members of the Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for a room at a local motel where the child had been staying with their parents. The sheriff’s department found illegal narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia.