MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — New River Health’s Parents as Teachers will be holding a Roll and Read event at Crossroads Mall on Saturday, March 25th.

This will be the first time this event will be held in the area as previous Roll and Read events had been held in Charleston.

Roll and Read events bring the pages of a book into the real world, giving children the chance to play games relating to each page.

The book for this event is ‘Cows Can’t Jump’ by Dave Reisman.

A home visitor for Parents as Teachers, Natalie Pence, said the event will help spread the joy of reading.

“To enjoy literacy and to get that early intervention, introduce kids to books early so they can be lifelong readers,” said Pence.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. across from the Hallmark store inside the mall.