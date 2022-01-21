Parents keeping kids busy during long run of snow days

BECKLEY, WV. (WVNS) – It was another snow day Friday, January 21, 2022, for many local schools, but how are parents dealing with having their kids home so much lately?

Many parents have had to come up with plans for what to do with their kids during a long run of consecutive snow days.

We hit the streets to talk to parents, and asked them what they’ve been doing with their kids at home almost every day this week.

“If he has homework we do the homework on the iPad. And other than that we watch movies and play games,” said local mother Alanda Brown.

“They come out and hang out with me in the shop and work with me,” said Corey Thompson about how he’s been keeping his kids busy.

“Oh it don’t bother me!” said local father Jason Gautier. “He sits in there and plays his iPad and XBOX, and you’d never know he was home.”

A few parents said it was a hassle finding people to watch their kids while they went to work everyday, but the overwhelming majority of parents said they were happy to get to spend so much extra time with their kids this week.