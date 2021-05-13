Parents react to kids 12 and up being allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this week, Pfizer announced they are now approved to start vaccinating children 12-years-old and older. Dr. John Johnson, with Beckley Pediatrics Associates, said he understands the concerns parents have, but he said there is no need to worry. He said there was a lot of research done before it was approved.

“The studies they did show a great efficacy of this, it really seems to help stop the disease,” Johnson said. “And right now kids are one of the big transmission groups, they are the ones kind of getting it because they are the most susceptible. They are back in school and they are the ones spreading it and it’s still a dangerous disease.”

59 News spoke with parents, like Brittany Massey and Aura Durgan, about their thoughts on kids getting the vaccines.

“I honestly think it should be up to the parents and their decision. I’m not for it. I don’t really see a point in it because honestly it’s starting to go away,” Massey said.

“I really love it because I feel like we are more confident to go out and we are still going to keep covering our face but I feel a lot better,” Aura said.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, Aura Durgan’s son Gregory received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He said he got it so he can hang out with his friends safely.

“I feel dope. I can just do stuff and I know that I am protected and do a lot of things with my friends,” Gregory said.

The Durgan family said they did their research before going to get vaccinated and would encourage everyone to do that before making the decision.