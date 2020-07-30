Parents react to Raleigh County BOE reopening plan

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — At a board meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 members of the Raleigh County Board of Education released their re-opening plan for the upcoming school year.

After talking with parents all over Raleigh County, some believe students are returning to school too early.

“I don’t think the kids should go back to school. On account of the virus, they don’t need to be congregated like that,” said Carlos Nixon, a concerned Beckley resident.

One of the reoccurring concerns from parents was how difficult it is going to be to get kids to socially distance or wear a mask.

“I think it is going to be hard to make kids to wear masks, I mean it is difficult now to get adults to keep their masks on, although it’s mandated, it’s just not always happening,” said Caroline Milam-Becker, a Beckley resident who believes the plan will be hard to enforce.

In Raleigh County, parents have the option to keep their children at home for a completely online education. So if in their opinion, it is not safe enough to send their kids back to school, parents can choose not to do so.

“That would be my option, if that were an option, that is what I would do. I just don’t agree with sending them back. I don’t think it is safe. School buses, busy classrooms, full classrooms, you just can’t social distance in school,” said Sandra White, a concerned parent.

For those who believe in-person education is best for their children, Superintendent David Price said he feels the Board of Education has a plan which will allow kids to go back to school in the safest way possible.