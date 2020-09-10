Parents react to schedule changes in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Students went back to school this week, but it exposed some challenges for parents.

Many parents are stressed about school this year. From having to help her students on remote learning days, to the uncertainty of the county alert system each week, Carol Pittman, a mom in Fayette County, said she is trying her best to keep up.

“That’s a little concerning. I’d like to see our numbers go down so our kids can go back to school,” Pittman said.

Brandi Davis is also a mom of children attending Fayette County Schools. She said the new schedule is taking time to get used to.

“It’s just different. Definitely different. My kids are feeling it. We’re feeling it. But we’re okay,” Davis said.

The county alert system is updated every Saturday evening at 5 p.m. This update determines how each county will be learning for the upcoming week.