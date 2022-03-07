TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) – Baby formula recalls are hitting young parents hard. Especially parents of children with special dietary restrictions.

Kaitlyn Dalmeida is the new mother of an eleven month-old baby. But, her son Nathan is allergic to cow’s milk, so he needs a special, hypoallergenic formula.

“He is on a soy-based formula because when we try to give him milk-based he ends up breaking out in rashes and having diarrhea,” said Dalmeida.

Two weeks ago, there was a nationwide recall of Similac infant formula, after two babies died and five were hospitalized from drinking bad formula.

Nathan’s hypoallergenic, soy-based formula, was one of those formulas recalled.

So for the past two weeks, Dalmeida has been scouring local grocery stores trying to find anything she can to fit Nathan’s dietary restrictions.

“It feels helpless,” said Dalmeida. “I guess is the best way to put it, because I feel like I’m not doing enough for him. Like I’m not looking hard enough, I’m not trying hard enough, there’s things that I should be doing that I’m not.”

So far, Dalmeida has been able to get by, finding a few cans of formula at the store, and giving her son a formula made with goats milk, which is easier to digest.

“We found some of the Nutramigen, at Kroger about 2 days ago, but there was only maybe 4 canisters of it left,” said Dalmeida. “And we did manage to find goats milk. We had somebody donate it to us. We’re going to try that and see if that works too.”

However, as the Similac recall combines with existing supply-chain problems to make formula even harder to find, she’s still left with no long term answer.