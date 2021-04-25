Parents take kids on virtual field trips while learning from home

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Imagine going to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris, then going on a safari in Africa, all from the comfort of your living room. Shellie and Larry Trail have been home schooling their children for awhile now, but they found a creative way for all three of their children to learn about history up close and virtual.

“Actually a friend told us and we were invited on one and we thought it was great. There are benefits from just as a family actually going somewhere before COVID. But going on these virtual tours, you can invite friends of all ages our age, the children’s age and we can all be on there together,” Larry said.

The Trail family takes virtual tours of iconic places and landmarks, allowing them to see the world and experience cultures they may not even know about, without ever having to leave their home.

Katelyn is the oldest of the bunch. She said her favorite field trip was to a wildlife preserve in South Africa.

“I think it was probably the wildfire preserve, seeing that because I always loved animals and seeing all of the different ones and the work that they are doing down there it was just really special,” Katelyn said.

Even though the Trails were homeschooling their kids before the pandemic, they said COVID-19 threw them off of their daily routine. They all spent more time inside of the home, creating more distractions, but these trips serve as an incentive to keep the kids engaged and learning.

“There were definite distractions, but I tried to make things available to them. If you get this done, lets work for a four day work week. Let’s try to get Monday through Thursday all of your schooling done and then maybe Friday we can do something fun, like we will go to the park,” Shellie said.