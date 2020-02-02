Parking lot for Hatfield-McCoy trail riders opens in Mullens

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – People visiting the Hatfield-McCoy trail system in Wyoming County now have a safe place to park their cars.

The trail system in conjunction with the city of Mullens remodeled some mitigated property into a parking lot for day trippers. This sits next to the Mullens Opportunity Center.

Wyoming County Commission President, Jason Mullins, says this will be a great option for ATV riders that come from surrounding counties, Virginia, and other states.

“We have a lot of day riders,” Mullins said. “So its really exciting to think that they can come right here to Mullens, park their vehicles, unload, take their bikes out for the day and come back.”

Since the property is within city limits, Mullins assures police making rounds will keep an eye on cars. Parking is free of charge and is ready to be used effective immediately.

