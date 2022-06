GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road in Greenbrier County is closed for a culvert replacement.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said County Route 20/4, Miller Road, will be closed to traffic, 0.28 miles north of the intersection of County Route 25 and County Route 20/4 near Meadow Bluff. The closure will be from Monday, June 27 to Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M.

