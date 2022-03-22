UPDATE: 10:30 A.M. — Route 19 is now open and the scene is clear after a construction worker hit a gas line.

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Part of Route 19 is currently closed due to a punctured gas line.

According Raleigh County Dispatch, Mountaineer Gas Company, Beaver Volunteer Fire and Ghent Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene. They said a construction worker was digging and hit the pipe.

Flat Top Road between Mount View Road and Ridgewood Subdivision is currently closed. Crews are rerouting drivers, depending on the direction they are traveling from to take Farley Branch Road to Bennington Road.

Drivers are urged to find another route.