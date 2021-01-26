Partial road collapse in Beckley, 700 block of Prosperity Road

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A road in Raleigh County partially collapsed on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The damage happened on the 700 block of Prosperity Road, just off of Robert C. Byrd Drive.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services, one lane is collapsed in the curve. That part of the road is closed. There is no word on what caused the collapse.

The WV Division of Highways is on scene and the power company was notified. DOH administrator Johnny Vass said the damage will take several months to repair.

Crews will completely shut down the roadway on Tuesday night. There is a concern the collapse will continue as administrators said the ground is still moving.

Prosperity Road from Ogden Street to the intersection with Robert C. Byrd Drive is closed until further notice. Drivers are asked use caution and avoid travelling through this area until further notice.