BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A partial settlement in a lawsuit including Southern Regional Jail has been reached.

According to court documents, the settlement is involving only the alleged state actors. This includes Correctional Commissioner William Marshall, former Correctional Commissioner Betsy Jividen and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

Medical providers Primecare and Wexford who are involved in the lawsuit, were not involved in the settlement. Separate counties were also not included in the settlement.

No financial figure regarding the settlement has been released at this time.

With the settlement being reached, there are some deadlines that may no longer apply to the case.

All of which, will be figured out at a status conference that is scheduled for Thursday, November 8, 2023, at 12:30 PM in Beckley. Lead counsel for everyone involved in the case has been directed to attend the conference in person.

