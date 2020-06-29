Partnership emerges between Bluefield PD and Tazewell County 911 Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Imagine needing a law enforcement officer immediately and hearing the dispatcher at the 911 call center tell you they are transferring you somewhere else. According to Tazewell County 911 Center Director, Randy Davis, that is the normal emergency routine for people living in Bluefield, Virginia.

“They would call in 911 and we’d have to transfer that as long as it was in the town of Bluefield, we’d have to transfer it to their dispatch center, and then they’d have to dispatch it out. So there’s a little bit of a delay,” Davis said.

As of July 1, 2020, a merge and partnership will take place between the Bluefield Police Department and the Tazewell County 911 Center to eliminate that delay in help. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said this is going to be a great partnership with the police department.

“We’ll be able to talk directly to their officers and dispatch out those emergency calls straight to them. It also opens up the citizens of Bluefield to a lot of the other services that we have such, as text to 911 and get with officers and tell them what emergency may be coming in on a text message,” Hieatt said.

Davis said this is also going to do so much for those in the town of Bluefield.

“Emergency care is going to be a lot faster. Anything they need- call 911.”