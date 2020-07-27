Patient tests positive for COVID-19 at Greenbrier County nursing home

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A patient tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Greenbrier County.

The positive case was confirmed at White Sulphur Springs Center. According to Dr. Richard Feifer, the Chief Medical Officer, the patient was in a private room in the admissions quarantine unit. A second patient also tested positive in the admissions quarantine unit, but that patient was asymptomatic and was rested twice. Both of those tests came back negative and staff believe the original test was a false positive.

Dr. Feifer told 59News when patients are admitted, they are quarantined for 14 days. They receive COVID-19 tests on days four and 12, and they are screened for symptoms every eight hours. After 14 days, patients are discharged from the quarantine unit. Dr. Feifer also said they test everyone in the building weekly.

Dr. Feifer assured the Center is following all state and CDC guidelines. They are actively screening patients and staff, and restricting visitation.