Patricia Bailey retires after 15 years at the Women’s Resource Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For 15 years, Patricia Bailey worked as the Executive Director at the Women’s Resource Center, helping victims of Domestic Violence. Before coming to the resource center, she worked at Cellular One. After making a relationship with the center, she made the change to work for them.

Bailey said after working at WRC for so long, she knows it is her time to step away and says she will not have to worry about the future of the center.

“You need to know when it’s time to go and I think it’s time to go and I’m just excited I don’t have to worry about WRC anymore because I’ve got somebody that I know and trust and who cares about WRC as I do,” Bailey said.

In this line of work, Bailey said it is hard to have a favorite memory but adds she loves seeing the victims become survivors.

“I think what I’m going to miss is seeing the women and children come through here, the shelter, and having seen them when they come in and then seeing them when they leave,” Bailey said.

So, what is she looking forward to the most after retiring other than sleep?

“At some point in time I’d like to travel there are things I’d like to do places I’d like to go and I don’t know. I think having the freedom to decide what’s next I think that’s what I’m looking forward to cause maybe I can find something that is truly meaningful to me.”