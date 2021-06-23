Patriot Motorcycle Club’s Poker Run planned for Saturday

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you have a love for motorcycles and helping the community, you won’t want to miss an event happening in Greenbrier County. The Patriot Motorcycle Club is getting ready to host a poker run.

Paco Grimmett is a member of the club. He said for just $25, you can ride alongside the Patriots Motorcycle Club for a good cause Saturday June 26. 2021.

All of the proceeds will go towards Patriots Christmas and the Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship. Grimmett said no one will be turned away and most importantly, you do not need to have a motorcycle to participate in the event.

“There’s people that can’t have Christmas with COVID-19 and everything going on, things have been tough for everybody,” Grimmett said. “If we’re able to give back then we’re going to.”

Registration is at the Citgo gas station off of the Alta Exit on I-64 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday. The last stop of the ride will be at shelter one in Harts Run at the Greenbrier State Forest.