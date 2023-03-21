BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, jurors in the courtroom of Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick heard opening arguments in the case of Andrew Miller.

Miller is accused of shooting Anthony Gord at the Hargrove Street Apartments in June 2022.

He allegedly left the scene before police arrived, Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said.

Parsons presented testimony from law enforcement agents, including a patrolman who testified about Miller’s arrest at a Mulberry Street house, four days after Gord was shot.

“While I was standing on the back side of the house, I observed a black object being thrown out of the window of the residence,” testified Beckley Police Department Ptl. Andrew Justice. “It was a black jacket. There was also a gun inside of the pocket.”