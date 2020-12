BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new magistrate judge was sworn in on Friday, December 18, 2020, in Raleigh County. Paul Blume stood in front of his family and friends as he took his oath of office. Blume will begin his four year term in January 2021. He said it was a long campaign year, but he feels honored to be serving his community.

“Well the first thing I am going to be doing is a lot of learning from the other magistrates,” Blume said.