Paving in Bluefield to resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Crews working to repave roads in Bluefield, WV will be off for the Labor Day weekend. City Administrator Marie Blackwell said the contractor working on the roads will resume during the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

The city is repaving Bland Street and Princeton Avenue. The work on Bland St. is in the area of North St. and Federal St. The work on Princeton Ave. is from Bland St. to just past Summers St.

On Sept. 8 the crews will finish milling and cleaning the roads. Paving is expected to last three nights. That will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9 during the evening hours.