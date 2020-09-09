Paving projects approved by WV Dept. of Transportation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Millions of dollars is coming to counties across West Virginia for paving projects. The Department of Transportation (WVDOT) released nearly $12 million for 45 projects.

The work is ready to begin. All preparation work was completed earlier in the season. It is scheduled to start in the next two weeks.

“Governor Justice has promised us more work that we can do and the West Virginia Division of Highways keeps stepping up to the plate,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “These projects are spread out across the state and they’re ready to pave now. We’re not stopping or slowing down, we’ll just keep these coming.”

Barbour County (Old US 250)

(Old US 250) Berkeley County (Eagle School Road)

(Eagle School Road) Boone County (Sylvester-Whitesville)

(Sylvester-Whitesville) Brooke County (Girty’s Point and Rockdale Road)

(Girty’s Point and Rockdale Road) Cabell County (Blue Sulphur Road and Skyview Drive)

(Blue Sulphur Road and Skyview Drive) Doddridge County (Duckworth-Central Station)

(Duckworth-Central Station) Fayette County (Crickmer Road)

Hancock County (Congo Arroyo Road and Race Track Road)

(Congo Arroyo Road and Race Track Road) Harrison County (Marshville Road)

(Marshville Road) Jefferson County (Bardane-Charles Town Road)

(Bardane-Charles Town Road) Kanawha County (Limestone Road and Decota Road)

(Limestone Road and Decota Road) Lewis County (Murphy Creek Road)

(Murphy Creek Road) Lincoln County (Nine Mile Road)

(Nine Mile Road) Marion County (McCurdysville Pike)

(McCurdysville Pike) Marshall County (Fork Ridge Road, Shutler Hill Road, and Fish Creek Road)

(Fork Ridge Road, Shutler Hill Road, and Fish Creek Road) Mineral County (Short Gap-Waxler Road)

(Short Gap-Waxler Road) Mingo County (Rockhouse Fork)

(Rockhouse Fork) Morgan County (Pious Ridge Road)

(Pious Ridge Road) Nicholas County (Mt Nebo Intersection)

(Mt Nebo Intersection) Ohio County (Short Creek Road and Park View Road)

(Short Creek Road and Park View Road) Pendleton County (Lower Timber Ridge and Smith Creek Top Road)

(Lower Timber Ridge and Smith Creek Top Road) Pleasants County (Ingram Ridge Road)

(Ingram Ridge Road) Pocahontas County (Airport Road)

Preston County (Centenary-Mountain Dale Road)

(Centenary-Mountain Dale Road) Randolph County (Horton-Whitmer Road, Gum Road-Corridor H, and Beverly Hills)

(Horton-Whitmer Road, Gum Road-Corridor H, and Beverly Hills) Summers County (Ballengee Road)

Taylor County (Middleville Road)

(Middleville Road) Tyler County (Sistersville-Paden City)

(Sistersville-Paden City) Upshur County (Abbott Road and Childers Run Road)

(Abbott Road and Childers Run Road) Wayne County (Big Sandy River Road)

(Big Sandy River Road) Wetzel County (New Martinsville-Proctor and Jacksonburg-Carbide Cut Road)

(New Martinsville-Proctor and Jacksonburg-Carbide Cut Road) Wirt County (Tuckers Creek Road)

(Tuckers Creek Road) Wood County (County Club Road)

Travelers are advised to use caution in the area when there is ongoing construction. When paving is under way drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes to their destinations.