Mount Hope, WV (WVNS) — An overturned propane truck is causing a complete closure of Pax Branch Road on Route 27 in Fayette County.

Fayette County Route 37 Packs Branch Road, Will be closed for several hours due to a overturned propane truck, expect delays. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) February 26, 2021

According to WV 511, the road will be closed for several hours and expect delays.

Stick with 59News as we continue to update this story.