Pax man arrested after shoplifting complaint

PAX, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was arrested after a shoplifting complaint from a local shop in Pax.

Fayette County Deputies were called to the Corner Store in Pax after receiving a shoplifting complaint on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. When deputies arrived, the suspect already left the scene, but staff were able to identify the suspect. A short time later, deputies found the suspect walking nearby.

Phillip Endicott was arrested for petit larceny. Endicott also had an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering at a church property in Pax. The charges from that incident are felony Breaking and Entering, Conspiracy, and Destruction of Property.

