PCH, BSC create partnership to expand opportunities for students

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital and college are partnering to provide more opportunities for students.

Princeton Community Hospital and Bluefield State College are exploring opportunities for re-purposing part of Bluefield Regional Medical Center. A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to allow both institutions to move forward with plans. They are working to relocate Bluefield State’s health sciences programs to BRMC. They are also hoping to provide student housing at BRMC.

Jeff Lilley, the CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said this memorandum will help meet the needs of the community.

“Bluefield State College has some needs, we have some needs. We want to be able to work together with them and a memorandum of understanding is really the first step in trying to work through that process,” Lilley said.

Robin Capehart, the President of Bluefield State College, said this memorandum will get the ball rolling for their future plans.

“The reason we wanted to get the memorandum of understanding in place is because it allows us to move forward in planning. We need to have an architect come in and look at the, for example, the rooms we are identifying as possible housing,” Capehart explained.

The hospital and school are now working on an official agreement to make these plans a reality.