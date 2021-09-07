PCH Orthopedic Center receives distinction

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- One Mercer County bookstore is proving the real thing can still beat today's high tech entertainment.

After five years of business, the Hatter's Book Shop in Princeton is now a finalist in the Best of West Virginia competition. Offering every book your imagination can think of, the Hatter Bookshop gives children and adults the ability to jump into another reality by opening up a good book.

Owner Tammy Dotson said knowing her love of books is showing through to the rest of the state is unforgettable.