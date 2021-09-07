PCH Orthopedic Center receives distinction

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital received a major distinction Tuesday, September 7, 2021. PCH was recognized for its quality in knee and hip replacements.
The Orthopedic Center earned Blue Distinction by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. This means PCH demonstrates expertise in total knee and hip replacements.
“It’s ensuring that we have the right equipment, we have the right personnel, the right surgeons, our quality outcomes are good. So these are things that if you’re seeking to have care provided to you, if you want to have your hip or knee replaced you’ll certainly want to go to a place where you know you’ll have a good outcome,” said Bowling.
This distinction also means PCH is one step closer to becoming a one stop shop healthcare system here in southern West Virginia, which also means patients no longer need to make trips to Morgantown or out of state for specialized care.