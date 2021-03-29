PCH seeing COVID-19 numbers fall following vaccine rollout

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital is finally seeing some relief after more than a year of dealing with COVID-19.

Rose Morgan, Vice President of Patient Care Services at PCH, said numbers have gone down drastically in just the last few weeks.

“I am thrilled to say that today we only have one COVID-19 positive patient in the entire hospital,” said Morgan.

Morgan said PCH was seeing more than 70 positive COVID patients per day during much of the pandemic. But now with the vaccine rollout and the community following guidelines, Morgan said these are just two of the reasons numbers are down.

“We do have vaccines that are available now. We have given a tremendous number of vaccines to our community, to the hospital, our teachers, the school system. In addition, I think there’s been a certain amount of immunity that’s come about because we’ve had such high volume of COVID positive patients in our community. Third, I think it’s important to recognize that the precautions that were put in place, social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, those things really work,” said Morgan.

Morgan said once Governor Justice began opening up the state, numbers climbed just slightly. She said PCH will continue caring for patients, COVID-19 positive or not.