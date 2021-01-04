PCH Surgical Department restricts surgical procedures due to COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With COVID-19 cases surging across West Virginia, the Surgical Department at Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) is placing restrictions on surgical procedures.

According to a post on the PCH Facebook page, procedures are restricted to emergency and medically necessary surgeries. This decision comes as PCH continues to receive an influx of patients with COVID-19.

The operating physician will make the final decision on whether to operate or not. Elective surgeries will begin once COVID-19 cases in the surrounding area decrease.