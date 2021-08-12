Peak of the Bloom Festival showcases state’s natural beauty

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is full of beautiful, natural sights, and one local organization is taking full advantage of that.



The Peak of the Bloom Festival is going on right now in Mercer County and you can still catch a few of the activities. Riff Raff Arts Collective Director, Lori McKinney, runs the festival. She said the natural beauty of the state and the creativity of local artists pair perfectly together.

“We have all kinds of wonderful artists and creative businesses here and just a really blossoming cultural scene. And most of the creative people are also just lovers of nature and appreciators of nature, so it was really natural for us to really deeply appreciate the nature that surrounds us,” said McKinney.



McKinney said through main street in Princeton you can see metal flowers. She said that is just one way artists are showing their appreciation for West Virginia’s beauty. For more information, visit https://peakofthebloom.com/.

