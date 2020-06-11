Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car early this morning in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers told us the call came in at 4:46 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 for an accident at the intersection of Stanaford and Bataan Road in Beckley. They confirmed a person was hit by a car.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance responded. One person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Stick with 59News as we continue to follow this developing story.