Pediatricians stress children getting flu shot in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors stress to people to get their flu shot, unless told otherwise. Dr. John Fernald, a pediatrician at Rainbow Pediatrics in Beaver, said any child over the age of six months can get a flu vaccine.

Fernald said catching the flu amid the COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be very dangerous to your health.

“You don’t want to end up in the hospital right now,” Fernald said. “The last thing we need right now is when the healthcare system is already stressed, to have a bunch of people admitted for the flu when it can be so easily prevented with a flu vaccine,” Fernald said.

Dr. Fernald also said those who are at risk to have complications with COVID-19 are also likely to face flu-like complications.