Pediatricians talk the importance of handwashing

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Kids head back to school September 8, 2020, and local pediatricians are encouraging them ahead of time to wash their hands.

Dr. John Fernald, pediatrician at Rainbow Pediatrics in Beaver, said for them to rub hands together for 20 seconds when washing hands and sanitizing. Teaching them to sing ‘Happy birthday’ while doing this helps. One other thing he recommended is to model the behavior so they see it.

“If the parents aren’t going to wash their hands, the kids aren’t going to wash their hands,” Fernald said. “It’s the same thing with mask wearing: If… the parents are effectively wearing their masks, kids are going to do it.”

Fernald said germs spread very easily among kids when they do not wash their hands.