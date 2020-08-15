Pence talks West Virginia COVID-19 response at Greenbrier resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence visited Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbrier resort on Saturday for a discussion about COVID-19 and a fundraiser for the Trump-Pence campaign.

During the discussion, Pence congratulated the governor, a fellow Republican, on his response to the Coronavirus. He also pledged to make sure West Virginia continues to have the resources it needs to protect the vulnerable and open up its economy.

Pence stressed that both he and President Donald Trump believe the U.S. must open its public schools. He said it was important for the students and for parents to get back to work.