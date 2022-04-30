BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Across the Nation and here in the Mountain State people participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

People living in West Virginia were able to get rid of their prescription medications at more than 70 different locations on Saturday. It is important to dispose of these drugs properly because they are harmful to the environment and it is crucial when it comes to keeping the community safe.

Sgt David J. Bailey, Community Service Officer with the Beckley Police Department said these take back days help keep drugs off the street as well.

“If you leave a lot of this stuff laying around it gives the opportunity for family members, friends of family members who might be coming in the house to get ahold of the drugs and that is where they get out on the streets and people sell them,” Sgt. Bailey said.

Stephanie French, Event Chair for Drug Take Back for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition said flushing the pills impacts our water systems.

“It is important to keep a safe community. To keep drugs out of our home, medication out of our home and dispose of them safely because they can hurt people in the environment like children, pets and they are also bad for our landfills because wild animals can get them. It is also a risk to our water system if someone flushes them,” French said.

French added it is also good to look at the expiration dates on your medications because they can change their molecular makeups past expiration.