People encouraged to buy cutouts for upcoming Theatre WV production

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Scott Hill, the General Manager of Theatre WV, said the Raleigh Playhouse Theatre is putting on a show in a few weeks and needs you to support them in spirit.

People can purchase one of a cutout to sit in their place for their upcoming show, The Last Five Years. Scott said the theatre is only allowing about a third of the audience inside and these cutouts will fill the remaining seats. This ensures people can support their local theatre while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very important in southern West Virginia, especially during trying times, uncertain times, you need something you can look back on and hold on to. The arts is one of the things we have here in southern West Virginia. And wear your freaking mask,” Hill said.

These cutouts sell between $25 and $50. People will get an autographed version after the last show for their support. For more information on tickets and how to buy these cutouts, visit the Theatre WV website.