People in Rainelle wake up to snow for second time this month

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Many people living in Rainelle woke up Monday morning to freshly fallen snow.

Just like Kendall Day, many spent time shoveling their driveways. Day said her dad spends all day at work. Now, he will have one less thing to worry about.

“I’m just doing it so he doesn’t have to,” Day said.

People living on this side of the county said this is nothing unusual for December.

Bruce Lilly lives in Rupert. He said he has gotten used to snow since he grew up in Greenbrier County.

“I think it’s a potential for being one of the worst winters we’ve had for a few years because we’ve not really had much of a winter the past few,” Lilly said. “I’ve been wearing t-shirts on Christmas. I grew up in Duo, if you know where that is, and in the 70s, we had snow this deep. This is nothing.”

Like Lilly, others living in the county agree.

“Since I’m not working, I’m retired, it’s not too bad,” Billy Beam said. “I can shovel some, stay at home.”

“Been lucky so far this year. This is the second snowfall we’ve had,” Ted Gwenn said.