People living in White Sulphur Springs experience high water

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Since the flood of 2016, people living in areas like White Sulphur Springs said they get nervous when they see the creeks start to rise.

On the night of June 7, 2021, those same people experienced some high water.

Danny O’Vivion lives on Tuckahoe Road, and told 59News the roadway was covered in ankle deep water.

He said seeing the water spooked him and immediately, he started to put things away in case water got into his home.

“It’s very scary. You don’t know what’s going to happen next,” O’Vivion said. “You could lose your home and lose everything you own.”

O’Vivion said the water rose quickly but fortunately receded. When he woke this morning, he got busy cleaning up his yard from the water damage.