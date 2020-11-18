People reporting increase in scam calls closer to holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is here and with it comes happiness and excitement, but it is also a time when people are scammed the most.

In Fayette County, Sheriff Mike Fridley said he received many complaints about fraudulent calls in the county.

“I received calls from citizens of Fayette County stated that they are getting calls now from a Courthouse number,” Sheriff Fridley said.

Sheriff Fridley said during the holidays, scam calls seem to pick up more, and the people behind the calls will pose as anything from a internet provider, to an IRS agent

“Especially during the holidays, things start to pick up. It seems like there is a little bit more, but they are saying they are law enforcement, they are saying they are with the IRS, they are saying they are with federal agencies,” Sheriff Fridley said.

Fridley said one way people can spot a scammer is if they try to ask for money or personal information.

“They are going to ask you to go get a thousands dollars in cards from Walmart, Kroger, or Walgreens, and break them up into $500 each and send them to them,” Fridley

Sheriff Fridley shared the following advice to keep people from falling victim to scammers.

“The simplest thing is don’t give out information and don’t give out money over the phone,” Sheriff Fridley said.

Fridley also said do not be afraid to hang up the phone and call the actual place the scammers claim they work. If you think you are a victim of a scam, call the Attorney General’s office at 304-558-2021 or visit their website.