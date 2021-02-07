People talk about their favorite Big Game snacks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, February 7, 2021 was the Big Game, and many people went to the store to buy their favorite snacks.

During the game, people will be munching on their favorite snacks. 59News asked people what their go-to snacks are for the Big Game.

“Well you got to have nachos for superbowl, the chili, the cheese, the nachos and well some beer as well,” Charlie B from Princeton.

“Wings or hot wings, not hot, normal, I am not a hot person,” Michelle Brewer from Princeton said.

“Cake, “you’re favorite food is cake? Yeah, is that what you plan on eating tonight. Yeah. Cake cake cake,” Judah Stevens from Beckley said.

The CDC wants to remind people not to share snacks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.