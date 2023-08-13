Satellites, airplanes, and meteors captured during the Perseids meteor shower in Raleigh County.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Annual Perseids meteor shower is arguably one of the best meteor showers of the year. Not only does it occur in August every year when nights are warm, but some years can produce up to 100 meteors an hour.

While this year didn’t reach that 100 meteors an hour during the peak activity Saturday night, several took advantage of the clear skies, cool temps, and light winds to catch their own shooting star.

Along the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County, look-out points provide a great vantage point for stargazers. Our Milky Way galaxy can be easily found this time of the year rising and traversing the sky in an east-west orientation, made easy by the dark skies found along the expressway.

Only a handful of meteors are large enough to create that signature bright shooting star look. But with dark skies like those found along the Coalfields Expressway, even the faintest of meteors can be spotted. Many meteors associated with the Perseids are small sand grains left by the comet Swift-Tuttle resulting in faint, hard to see, meteors requiring a dark sky location.

Faint Perseids Meteor captured along Coalfields Expressway on the night of August 12th, 2023

However, larger pebbles left behind by Swift-Tuttle can result in massive bursts of light and color with long lasting meteors. This is what the Perseids meteor shower is known for. Fireballs lasting several seconds with bright blue, green, yellow, and orange colors. The color depends on the chemical composition of the debris burning up in our atmosphere.

One such burst of color from a vibrant fireball was captured by StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells. An audible gasp could be heard by fellow stargazers as the meteor shot across the sky from east to west.

While the peak activity of any meteor shower is the best opportunity to see several shooting stars in one night, meteor showers often last weeks at a time. For the Perseids meteor shower, activity associated with the Swift-Tuttle debris field started July 16th and will last through August 26th. This means those still wanting to spot their own Perseids meteor have some time, but as numbers decrease and vibrancy fades, the darker the sky the better your chances. Go-Astronomy.com has an impressive list of dark skies available in West Virginia & Virginia to find the best spot close to home.