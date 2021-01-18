Pet Stuff, LLC destroyed before grand opening

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The owners of a business a week away from their grand opening, now do not know if they can open their store all.

Pet Stuff, LLC in Summersville was broken into and destroyed Saturday, January 16, 2021. Co-owner John Forga said the suspects broke all of their business equipment and all the aquariums, which flooded the store.

Forga said the support from the community has been amazing since this happened.

“Probably 300 maybe 400 text messages or emails from folks that have just been offering to take a day off work to come help, come clean,” Forga said. “Little kids have messaged saying they heard that our aquariums were destroyed offering us their aquarium.”

Forga said they are unsure if they will rebuild the pet store, but they will update the public as soon as possible.