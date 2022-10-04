LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Here at 59News we have the best viewers in the world and we want to thank you for making one of our recurring segments a smashing success.

We partnered with the Greenbrier County Humane Society a few months ago for our Pet Walking Forecast that airs every morning.

The Pet Walking Forecast showcases pets at the Greenbrier County Humane Society that need a loving home.

We are excited to announce that every single pet we’ve featured has been adopted!

“It is very special to us because every pet that we have sent to you guys for the pet walk forecast has been adopted,” said GCHS Adoption Specialist Nikita Honaker. “We are very thankful for Greenbrier Motors for giving us the opportunity to be able to send our animals to you for the Pet Walk Forecast.”

We want to join the Greenbrier County Humane Society and Greenbrier Motors in thanking you for making sure all these cuties find a forever home.