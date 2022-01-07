Pharmacists urge patients to stock up on medicines before winter weather hits

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Pharmacists are calling for their customers to stock up on their medication when we are faced with severe weather.

Hickman’s Pharmacy in Princeton was busy Thursday morning as people rushed in to get their prescriptions filled before the winter storm. Pharmacist John Hickman says most insurances will pay for you to get your medicine, even if it is a few days before the refill date.

“Being without medications is a health risk,” said Hickman. “And it may cause a lot of people a lot of anxiety. Most insurances will pay for the medicine 3 or 4 days ahead of time, so it’s okay to go to the pharmacy early to get it filled a couple days ahead. We recommend going out early so you get back home with plenty of time before the weather conditions get worse on the road.”

Hickman also has a tip for people with diabetes. He says it is better for people to take their insulin at room temperature than to allow it to freeze in the cold conditions.