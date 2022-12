ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — At 5:45 P.M. on Christmas Day, the Ansted Fire Department, Nuttall Fire Department, and Fayetteville Fire Department, along with JanCare Ambulance were dispatched to a house fire, which involved entrapment as well.

Photos courtesy of Ansted Fire Department Photos courtesy of Ansted Fire Department

It took crews approximately 3 hours to extinguish the fire. One of the occupants is in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.

