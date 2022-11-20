UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 12:22 p.m.): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal will investigate the start of the blaze that destroyed a Putnam County church, local fire department officials say.

At 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department (PCVFD) was called about a fire at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church. Upon arrival, PCVFD found the church fully in flames.

(Photo courtesy of Nitro Fire Department)

Other departments that responded include Nitro Fire Department (NFD), Sissonville VFD, Tyler Mountain VFD, Bancroft VFD, Route 34 VFD, and Putnam County Office of Emergency Services.

(Photo courtesy of Nitro Fire Department)

NFD says there were no injuries in the incident, but that the State Fire Marshal will be investigating after the church was destroyed.

UPDATE (Nov. 19, 2022, at 5:20 p.m.): Emergency crews are on the scene of a working church fire, according to dispatchers.

The fire is near the Putnam-Kanawha county line.

After 13 News spoke with Putnam County 911, our reporters reached out to Kanawha County dispatchers as well.

Kanawha County 911 says Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Tyler Mountain VFD and Nitro Fire Department are responding along with Putnam County crews.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says crews are the on the scene of a fire at 710 Harmons Creek Road.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the call came in at 4:13 p.m. As of 4:25 p.m., one fire department was on the scene.

Putnam County 911 tells 13 News that Engine 600 is responding.

It is unclear at this time if the structure is a business, home or an abandoned building.

Dispatchers say this is the only information available at this moment.

This story is developing.