Physician admits to illegally prescribing pain pills in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A physician had admitted to illegally prescribing pain pills in southern West Virginia.

Dr. William Earley pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose. Federal prosecutors said Earley worked at a Charleston pain clinic but had no formal training for treating chronic pain.  

Earley admitted prescribing oxycodone to a patient who had reported his medication stolen. Prosecutors saod Earley did not conduct a physical examination and did not address the patient’s failed drug tests or the possibility of addiction or diversion.

Earley faces up to 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing is set for May 11. 

