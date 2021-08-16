PICKLE PIZZA: Fair goers try new trend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIREA, WV (WVNS) — The New Fair Food Contest is underway at the State Fair of West Virginia, and one of the new foods to try is pickle pizza.

Brian Gillette, the co-owner of Gillette’s Pizza, has been coming to the fair for the last 29 years. This year, he and his wife wanted to try something new. They got the inspiration from their travels down south and started trying different pickles and sauces. They are selling their finished product, which is a huge success so far.

“It’s been a bit overwhelming. We’re making more pickle pizza than cheese pizza,” Gillette said.

Gillette said they already went through eight and a half, five gallon buckets of pickles from Thursday, August 12, to Monday, August 16, 2021. To vote for Gillette’s Pickle Pizza, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Grandstand Concerts at the State Fair of WV

Click the seating chart for tickets and information