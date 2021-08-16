PICKLE PIZZA: Fair goers try new trend

FAIREA, WV (WVNS) — The New Fair Food Contest is underway at the State Fair of West Virginia, and one of the new foods to try is pickle pizza.

Brian Gillette, the co-owner of Gillette’s Pizza, has been coming to the fair for the last 29 years. This year, he and his wife wanted to try something new. They got the inspiration from their travels down south and started trying different pickles and sauces. They are selling their finished product, which is a huge success so far.

“It’s been a bit overwhelming. We’re making more pickle pizza than cheese pizza,” Gillette said.

Gillette said they already went through eight and a half, five gallon buckets of pickles from Thursday, August 12, to Monday, August 16, 2021. To vote for Gillette’s Pickle Pizza, click here.