Pickleball back at New River Park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you like outdoor activities, a fun sport is returning to Beckley.

Pickleball will be available to play at the New River Park tennis courts. It has been at the park for the last couple of years for people to enjoy during the summer.

Director of Parks & Rec for Beckley, Leslie Baker, said it is easy to sign up for a court.

“I would just encourage anybody that is interested to call the parks and rec office and then they will get you in touch with Coach Barksdale,” Baker said. “There are different evenings in the week and Saturdays that they play regularly at New River Park.”

The park will provide equipment for people to use when playing. The number for Parks & Rec for Beckley is 304-256-1747.