GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Renound Country Blues duo Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo will be performing at Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall.

According to Carnegie Hall’s marketing director Philip McLaughlin Jr., Piedmont Blūz will be performing on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. as a part of Carnegie Hall’s Mainstage Performance Series. Tickets start at $18, and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. For those who want to come early, the free Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception will be from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in the Board Room where a cash bar and snacks will be available.

As ambassadors of Country Blues music and the Piedmont style of fingerpicking, Piedmont Blūz’s mission is to help bring awareness to African American culture, and to the contributions of early blues artists. They were inducted into the NY Blues Hall of Fame in 2018, and it has been said that the husband-and-wife duo are loved wherever they go.

The most wonderful thing about Piedmont Blūz is they share the history of the music as well as playing the songs. They’re able to do that in a way that doesn’t take away from the musical performance, but rather add an educational aspect that blues fans truly love. JD Nash, Singer and Songwriter

To purchase tickets, call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304.645.7917, visit Carnegie Hall, Inc. | Lewisburg, WV (carnegiehallwv.org), or stop by at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.