CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The PikeView Panthers fell short against Fairmont Senior, 58 to 39, but they left every ounce of their heart out on the court.

“It was not the outcome we wanted but I don’t think we can question any of our kids heart tonight,” said Head coach Tracy Raban.

Raban said her team was outmatched in every position on the court but the confidence of her team kept them fighting till the very end.

The team looked much better after the 1st quarter, Raban said a lot of that had to do with settling in.

“I think they got use to the speed and athleticism that Fairmont was bringing at us, they relaxed and settled in and saw they could play with them,” said Raban.

For Anyah Brown and Hannah Perdue, that was the last time they will step on the basketball court together, best friends since they were little.

Brown lead the Panthers with 15 points, 9 of those coming in the 4th quarter, when they brought the game within 10. Perdue finished the night with 9 points and was 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Forward Brooke Craft had a hard task under the basket but finished the night with 9 rebounds and a great defensive performance. Craft, only a 10th grader, credited their senior class for the encouragement and guidance on the court, which helped them get to this position.

Even without them next year, Craft said they will work to win it for them.

“We’re not going to quit. We are going to keep doing what they do. We are going to come back and we are going to win for them,” said Craft.

A team with the heart of a panther.