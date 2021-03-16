PikeView High School students make finals in STEM contest

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Bridge Build and Design Contest started 20 years ago. For the last 19 years, students from PikeView High School are talented enough to make it all the way to the finals.

Students from all walks of life join the competition. The WV Division of Highways has a hand in the contest, hoping to drive students toward STEM careers.

Six students are participating in the contest, Justin Lester, Trinity Texara, Ben Chambers, Hannah Jones, Mary Lilly, and Matthew Williams. Chambers said while they do not plan on going into the engineering field in the future, learning how the construction works is interesting.

“The point of it is to get the cheapest bridge that still functions. So you can do test runs and as long as it still works, it is within the running and you’re trying to get as cheap as you possibly can,” said Chambers.

Hannah Jones created the winning bridge for her team. She said learning even the basics of something we usually do not think about is cool.



“I didn’t really know how any of it worked before. Just the whole, even how bridges hold themselves up, even the really basic stuff so it’s cool to see all of it,” said Jones.

The final competition is March 27, 2021. The competition will be virtual again this year, but students said they are excited and hoping to come out on top.